Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Opposes Inclusion of Backward Muslims in BC List in Caste Survey

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has raised strong objections to the inclusion of backward Muslims in the BC (Backward Classes) category as part of the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana. The Minister expressed concerns that this move would result in injustice to the already existing backward classes.

Allegations of Unfair Representation

During a roadshow in support of BJP candidates for the upcoming MLC polls in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the inclusion of backward Muslims as BCs would negatively impact Hindu candidates’ chances. He recalled that when the late Congress Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy included backward Muslims in the BC category with a 4% reservation in undivided Andhra Pradesh, it resulted in Hindu candidates being unable to win Hyderabad’s civic polls in the past.

The Union Minister also pointed out that even the Other Castes (OCs) are opposed to the inclusion of Muslims in the BC category. He further noted that the Congress government’s caste survey showed a decline in the percentage of BCs in the state, with the number now standing at 46%, as compared to the 51% recorded in the previous Intensive Household Survey conducted by the BRS government.

Telangana’s Caste Survey Demographic Data

The caste survey data recently released by the Telangana government reveals that 46.25% of the state’s 3.70 crore population is comprised of backward classes, with 10.08% being backward Muslims. Following BCs, the state’s population includes Scheduled Castes (17.43%), Scheduled Tribes (10.45%), Other Castes (13.31%), and OCs among Muslims (2.48%).

Telangana’s Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a meeting with BC association leaders on the findings of the caste survey and discussed the implications of the new data.

The caste survey, which was part of an election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was conducted over 50 days starting November 6, 2024.