Telangana Cabinet Takes Historic Decision: 27 Municipalities Merged into GHMC to Boost Hyderabad’s Urban Expansion

The Telangana Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has taken a landmark decision to expand the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by merging 27 surrounding municipalities and corporations. The move is aimed at accelerating Hyderabad’s urban development and ensuring integrated planning for the growing metropolitan region.

The meeting, held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat and lasting nearly four hours, resulted in several major policy decisions shaping the future of Telangana’s infrastructure, electricity, and renewable energy sectors.

27 Municipalities to Be Integrated Into GHMC

The government approved the merger of all 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) located inside or adjacent to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into GHMC.

For this purpose, necessary amendments will be introduced to the GHMC Act and Telangana Municipal Acts.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Vakeel Srihari, and Adluri Laxman Kumar, briefed the media about the decisions.

This strategic expansion aims to ensure seamless growth, unified civic services, and better governance across Hyderabad’s rapidly urbanizing zones.

₹14,725 Crore Underground Electricity Cable Project for Hyderabad

A major urban infrastructure upgrade was approved with the decision to establish an underground electricity cable system within GHMC limits.

Estimated project cost: ₹14,725 crore

To be executed across three electricity divisions

Objective: Strengthen power reliability, improve safety, and reduce outages

New Third DISCOM to Be Established in Telangana

Alongside the existing NPDCL and SPDCL, the Cabinet approved the creation of a third electricity distribution company.

This new DISCOM will manage:

Agricultural power connections

Lift irrigation schemes

Mission Bhagiratha

Drinking water schemes

HMWS&SB power requirements across the state

The restructuring aims to enhance administrative efficiency and service delivery.

Massive Push for Renewable Energy: Tenders for 5,000 MW

To meet rising power demand and align with national renewable energy policies, the Cabinet approved:

3,000 MW solar power procurement (5-year term agreements)

solar power procurement (5-year term agreements) 2,000 MW pumped storage power procurement (5-year term agreements)

This marks one of Telangana’s biggest renewable energy expansion phases.

Approval for 10,000 MW Pumped Storage Power Projects

In a significant long-term step:

Government will allow establishment of 10,000 MW pumped storage plants

Required land and water allocation will be provided

Priority clause: Power produced must be sold first to state DISCOMs

The state will also review all existing MoUs with power companies.

Boost to Industrial Investments Under Clean & Green Energy Policy

To attract new industries, the Cabinet approved:

Permission for industries to generate captive electricity

No maximum cap on generation capacity

Faster clearances for industrial power applications

This move is expected to bring large-scale investments into Telangana’s energy-efficient industrial ecosystem.

Key Infrastructure and Education Decisions

The Cabinet further approved:

800 MW Ramagundam Thermal Power Plant to operate under NTPC

to operate under NTPC Proposal to explore NTPC-managed plants in Palvancha and Maktal

and Allocation of 20.28 acres for SC, ST, BC Young India Residential School at Dummugudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem

for SC, ST, BC Young India Residential School at Dummugudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem Allocation of 40 acres for a new Sports School in Jagganapet, Mulugu district

for a new Sports School in Jagganapet, Mulugu district Conversion of 6 ITIs into ATCs, adding to the state’s existing 56 ATCs

These decisions support youth development, sports excellence, and educational growth in the state.

A Transformative Step for Hyderabad’s Future

With the merger of 27 municipalities into GHMC and the rollout of mega power and infrastructure projects, Telangana is preparing Hyderabad for faster urban growth, improved civic services, and stronger economic competitiveness.

The historic Cabinet decisions mark a major milestone in shaping Hyderabad Rising 2047—a vision to position Hyderabad among the world’s top metropolitan cities.