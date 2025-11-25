Telangana Releases ₹304 Crore Interest-Free Loans for Women’s Development, Check Details Who is Eligible
The Telangana government has released ₹304 crore in interest-free loans to women’s Self-Help Groups, aiming to enhance women’s financial independence and empower thousands across seven mandals of the Hasanabad constituency.
The Telangana government has taken a major step toward strengthening women’s economic empowerment by releasing ₹304 crore in interest-free loans for women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar distributed loan cheques to SHGs belonging to seven mandals of the Hasanabad constituency at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad.
Breakdown of Loans Distributed in Hasanabad Constituency
A total of 5,329 SHGs in Hasanabad received ₹5 crore 66 lakh 16 thousand in interest-free loans. The mandal-wise distribution is as follows:
- Hasanabad Mandal: 445 groups – ₹46 lakh
- Akkannapet Mandal: 754 groups – ₹85 lakh
- Koheda Mandal: 964 groups – ₹1 crore 18 lakh
- Chigurumamidi Mandal: 821 groups – ₹86 lakh
- Saidapur Mandal: 703 groups – ₹86 lakh
- Elkaturthi Mandal: 775 groups – ₹74 lakh 42 thousand
- Bheemadevarapally Mandal: 867 groups – ₹85 lakh 16 thousand
Women beneficiaries thanked the state government, stating that the interest-free loan initiative is helping them strengthen their livelihoods and achieve financial stability.
Government’s Commitment to Supporting Women
Speaking at the event, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Telangana government is committed to ensuring women’s progress in every sector.
He highlighted:
- ₹304 crore in interest-free loans sanctioned across the state
- The government will bear the entire interest amount
- Every woman aged 18 years and above is encouraged to join Self-Help Groups
- The government is ready to provide any number of loans required by women’s groups
He added that the goal is to help women become economically strong and self-reliant through consistent government support and developmental opportunities.