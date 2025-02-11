Telangana CM Expresses Shock Over Jabalpur Road Mishap, Orders Assistance

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic road accident near Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, which resulted in the loss of several lives, including those of people from Nacharam, Hyderabad.

Immediate Action Taken by Telangana CM

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Chief Minister immediately alerted the relevant authorities and directed them to ensure that the injured victims receive the best possible medical treatment.

Relief Measures and Assistance for Victims

In addition, A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to take all necessary relief measures to support the affected families. The Telangana government is coordinating with the local administration in Madhya Pradesh to provide immediate assistance to the victims and their families.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed these efforts and assured that the government is working closely with local officials to ensure proper support during this difficult time.