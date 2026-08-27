Telangana CM inspects development works at Hyderabad’s Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing development works at Mir Alam Tank, as part of the state government’s vision to transform the area into a major tourist attraction in Hyderabad.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the works in detail and directed officials to develop the area with distinctive, world-class designs and tourist-friendly amenities.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he reviewed the plans presented through a photo exhibition and offered several suggestions to enhance the overall development.

Travelling around the tank in an open-top jeep, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing works and also reviewed the construction of the suspension bridge being built across Mir Alam Tank. He went up with the help of a heavy crane to see the suspension bridge being constructed over the tank.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeline. He asked them to take steps to prevent sewage from entering the tank.

The officials were also directed to widen the canal to facilitate the smooth flow of floodwater into the Musi River.

#Hyderabad :



CM Revanth Reddy on a Crane Inspects the Suspension Bridge (#SuspensionBridge ) Construction Work on Mir Alam Tank (#MirAlamTank )



Officials explains him through Photo Exhibition and Presentation.



Telangana Chief Minister #RevanthReddy directed the Officials:… pic.twitter.com/U2ttrlG7os — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 27, 2026

The Chief Minister asked officials to explore facilities for water sports and other tourist activities and develop the islands within the tank attractively.

He emphasised the need for creating a vibrant tourism destination befitting Mir Alam Tank’s proximity to Hyderabad’s international airport.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the development should create a distinctive tourism experience while improving the environment and infrastructure around the tank.

Senior officials from the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and municipal authorities participated in the inspection.

The cable-stayed bridge on Mir Alam Tank is expected to be the second iconic bridge after the one at Durgam Cheruvu in the Information Technology hub of Madhapur.

The Rs 430 crore project is targeted for completion in late 2027. The 2.65 km-long and 22.2 metre-wide bridge will connect Shastripuram with Chintalmet Road.

In March, the Chief Minister stated that along with the bridge, the beautification of three Island-like areas in Mir Alam Tank will be taken up to attract more tourists.

He suggested that the three islands be developed as beautiful tourist spots on the lines of Singapore Gardens by the Bay, with a bird’s paradise and waterfalls.