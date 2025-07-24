Telangana CM meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge on caste survey

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, here on Thursday to brief them on the caste survey conducted in the state.

During the meeting held at Kharge’s residence, the Chief Minister explained the modalities and execution of the caste survey.

The Chief Minister explained the process adopted by the state government to collect the data during Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey.

Revanth Reddy also told the top Congress leaders that based on the data from the SEEEPC survey, the state passed two Bills to enhance reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies.

Both the Bills were sent to the Centre for inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

He requested Gandhi and Kharge to exert pressure on the BJP-led government at the Centre during the ongoing Parliament session to approve the BC reservation Bills.

The Chief Minister earlier said that the battle for total justice for OBCs has started and that will not stop till it reaches the perfect logical conclusion. He said this battle is based on Gandhi’s philosophy, “Jiski jitni hissedari, uski utni saajhedhaari”.

“Even while the Centre was displaying recalcitrance to adopt caste census, Telangana went ahead and conducted a caste survey, presented its broad findings in the State Legislative Assembly, and appointed an Independent Experts Committee to analyse and scrutinise the data of the caste survey. The Congress government in Telangana has now decided to go ahead and implement 42 per cent reservations for OBCs based on caste survey in education, jobs, political positions and provide for BCs quota in the upcoming local body elections,” he said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Revanth Reddy said, “The entire country must adopt the Telangana model in social justice, which started with a caste survey and then, based on its scientific findings, give empowerment and representation to the OBC community. We will fight from ‘Sadak to Sansad’ and without compromise ensure justice for OBCs.”