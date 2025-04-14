Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Lauds Prajavani’s Success, Calls for Real-Time Monitoring and Greater Transparency

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed satisfaction over the successful implementation of the Prajavani program, a public grievance redressal platform that has garnered significant participation from citizens since its launch.

In a review meeting held at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister evaluated the progress and performance of the Prajavani initiative, which is conducted twice a week at Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Praja Bhavan.

Over 54,000 Grievances Received, Majority Resolved

Officials informed the CM that since December 2023, the program has received 54,619 petitions, out of which 37,384 cases (68.4%) have been resolved. The initiative includes departmental help desks, ambulance services, and a dedicated Pravasi Prajavani unit to address grievances from Gulf returnees.

Strengthening the System Through Technology

The Chief Minister directed officials to integrate district-level Prajavani programs with a central dashboard at Praja Bhavan to enable real-time monitoring of grievance status and resolution by the CM himself. He emphasized the importance of technology in facilitating quick instructions to concerned departments.

Portal for Public Access and Transparency

Revanth Reddy also instructed the creation of an online portal that would display application statuses and details of government schemes, while ensuring that citizens’ personal data is protected. A committee of officers will soon be formed to draft guidelines for information disclosure in accordance with existing laws.

Citizen-Centric Governance

Stating that Prajavani is a direct bridge between the public and the government, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to efficient, transparent, and people-first governance.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, Prajavani Nodal Officer Divya, and several senior officials participated in the review.