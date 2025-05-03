Telangana Couple’s Suicide Attempt Over Debt: Woman Dies After Drinking Harpic

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, where a couple allegedly attempted suicide by consuming Harpic toilet cleaner.

The incident occurred in the Hayathnagar area near Haiderguda, causing widespread shock in the local community.

Couple Attempts Suicide by Ingesting Harpic

The couple, identified as Ramesh and Rajeshwari, reportedly ingested the chemical due to mounting financial stress and ongoing health problems. Family members quickly responded and rushed them to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Rajeshwari Dies During Treatment

Unfortunately, Rajeshwari succumbed to the toxic effects during treatment. According to attending doctors, the Harpic consumption severely damaged her stomach and intestines, leading to fatal internal injuries.

Husband in Critical Condition

Ramesh’s condition remains critical, and he is currently under intensive medical care. Doctors are closely monitoring his health status.

Financial and Health Issues May Have Prompted the Suicide Attempt

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple was battling financial instability along with chronic health problems. These struggles may have driven them to take this extreme step.

Police Investigation Underway

Rajendranagar Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities are also urging citizens to seek professional counseling and community support when dealing with mental health or financial crises.