Telangana Cracks Down on Land Encroachments: Irrigation Minister Orders War-Footing Action to Reclaim 426 Acres

Hyderabad: State Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday ordered strict action against the illegal encroachment of irrigation lands across Telangana during a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat. He directed officials to remove the encroachments on a “war footing” and to secure the reclaimed lands by fencing them to prevent any future reoccupation.

The meeting was attended by top officials from the Irrigation, Revenue, R&R, and HYDRAA departments.

The Minister made it clear that encroachments on irrigation lands will not be tolerated under any circumstances, especially when such lands are worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

He highlighted several specific cases in Hyderabad, particularly the valuable government lands belonging to WALAMTARI (Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute) and TGERL (Telangana Ground Water and Irrigation Research Laboratory) located near Gandipet and Rajendranagar.

According to the report presented, out of a total of 426.30 acres of land in these areas, 131.31 acres have been illegally occupied. Of this, 81.26 acres fall under the jurisdiction of the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) and are currently involved in court proceedings, while the remaining 50.13 acres have been directly encroached.

The Minister also revealed that 20 cases related to these encroachments are pending in the district court, and 2 more cases are currently being heard in the High Court.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized that the state government will not tolerate any illegal activity and directed officials to immediately identify, recover, and protect the affected lands.