Telangana Declares Holidays for Muharram; Ashura Observance Confirmed

The Telangana government has officially announced holidays for the 9th and 10th of Muharram (Ashura), which fall on July 5 and 6, 2025. According to the updated Telangana State Government Calendar, July 5 (Saturday) has been declared an optional holiday, while July 6 (Sunday) is marked as a general holiday for Ashura.

July 6 Holiday Falls on a Sunday

Although Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, is a significant religious occasion observed with mourning and processions by the Shia Muslim community, this year it falls on a Sunday (July 6)—a regular weekly holiday. As such, no additional day off will be available to most government offices and institutions.

Calendar Adjusted After Moon Sighting

The earlier holiday listing for Muharram on June 5 and 6 was provisional, pending the sighting of the Islamic crescent moon. Following the moon sighting on June 26, the 9th and 10th of Muharram were confirmed to be on July 5 and 6 respectively.

Schools Yet to Issue Separate Notification

While the government has issued the holiday notice, schools across Telangana have not made any formal announcements. As Ashura coincides with Sunday, the impact of the declared holiday on school operations will be negligible.

As for July 5, being an optional holiday, individual schools may choose whether to remain open or not.

Significance of Muharram and Ashura

Muharram marks the first month of the Islamic calendar and holds immense significance for Shia Muslims, who observe it as a period of mourning. The 10th day, Ashura, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala.

In recognition of this religious observance, the Telangana government regularly declares holidays during this time to allow for mourning rituals, processions, and community gatherings.

The official notification ensures that arrangements can be made across government departments and public services in advance, as thousands participate in Ashura processions and majlis gatherings in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.