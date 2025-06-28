Osmania University Announces BCA Revaluation Application Details

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has officially released the BCA Main and Backlog examination results on its website, according to Professor Shashikant, Controller of Examinations. Students can now access their results online, and the mark memos will be available at respective colleges within three weeks.

OU has opened the application window for revaluation of BCA exam papers. Students seeking revaluation can apply through TS Online centers. The last date to apply without a late fee is July 3, 2025. Applications submitted after this date will be accepted until July 5, 2025, with an additional late fee of ₹200.

Revaluation fee: ₹800 per paper

Photocopy of Answer Scripts Also Available

Students who wish to obtain a photocopy of their answer scripts can do so by paying ₹1000 per paper. The deadline for this request is July 3, 2025. Payments must be made directly at the Examination Controller’s office.

Official Website for More Information

For more details, students are advised to visit the official Osmania University website: www.osmania.ac.in