Weather Report: Four Days of Rain Ahead, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next four days.

Rainfall Expected on Saturday

On Saturday, rainfall is likely in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Sunday to Bring Widespread Showers

On Sunday, the showers are expected to expand to include Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy.

Monday Forecast Extends to More Districts

By Monday, rain is forecast in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for all the above districts, warning residents to stay cautious during periods of intense weather activity.

Moderate Rainfall Recorded in Past 24 Hours

Over the last 24 hours, moderate rainfall has been recorded in Adilabad, Asifabad, Peddapalli, and surrounding areas, indicating the onset of this active weather phase.