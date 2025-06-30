Telangana Factory Blast: CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock, Orders Speedy Rescue Operations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the massive fire accident at the Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district on Monday morning.

CM Orders Immediate Rescue and Medical Response

The Chief Minister directed officials to undertake all necessary rescue operations to save the workers trapped in the incident. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he also instructed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Eight Dead, 28 Injured in Reactor Blast

A total of eight workers were reported dead and 28 others injured following the blast at a chemical factory. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene as rescue efforts were launched.

Health Minister Visits Site, Assures Assistance

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited the accident site and instructed officials to ensure that the victims receive every possible assistance, including critical care for the injured.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy Offers Condolences, Promises Support

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

“My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He stated that he had spoken with district authorities and urged them to expedite rescue efforts and medical support.

“The Government of India stands in solidarity with those affected and will provide financial assistance to the bereaved families,” he added.

BRS Working President Calls for Safety Audit

BRS working president described the reactor blast as “extremely tragic.” He demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the blast and enforce safety audits across all industrial units.

“Please ensure all injured receive the best medical care. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased,” he posted on X.

MLC Kavitha Demands Full Government Support

Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K. Kavitha also termed the explosion as a tragic incident.