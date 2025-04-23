Telangana: Fear Grips Tribal Village as Residents Flee Amid Mysterious Deaths

A remote tribal village, Samathula Gunda, located in Tiryani Mandal of Komaram Bheem District, Telangana, has been gripped by fear and uncertainty after four members of the same family died within a span of one month.

The deaths, attributed to illness, have triggered panic among villagers who believe that some unknown curse or evil has afflicted the area.

Entire Village Abandoned Due to Superstition

Samathula Gunda, home to 12 tribal families, witnessed mass migration after the sudden deaths in Atram Raju’s family. Raju and his wife Sonu Bai reportedly died due to health issues. Within a week, their sons Bhimu and Maruthi also passed away due to similar reasons. Alarmed by the sequence of events, the remaining families vacated the village fearing a mysterious threat to their lives.

Families Take Refuge in Nearby Areas

Five families took shelter in the primary school building of Bheeman Gondi village in Lingapur Mandal, while the others set up temporary homes on vacant land nearby. Only one family chose to return to Samathula Gunda, expressing faith that they would live or die in their own village.

Lack of Infrastructure Exacerbates the Situation

Samathula Gunda continues to remain underdeveloped. The village, surrounded by dense forests and waterfalls, has no proper road connectivity for 8 kilometers. The route is further complicated by a stream that becomes impassable during the monsoon. Despite its scenic surroundings, the village has seen little to no developmental attention.

Police Step In to Dispel Superstition

Responding swiftly, Asifabad Sub-Division ASP Chittaranjan visited both Samathula Gunda and Bheeman Gondi villages on a two-wheeler, accompanied by CI Ravinder. He reassured the tribal residents, promising full support from the police department. ASP Chittaranjan also conducted awareness sessions on the dangers of superstitions and urged villagers to return to their homes.

Medical Support and Government Aid Promised

Health checkups were conducted for the migrated families, and essential supplies were distributed. ASP Chittaranjan assured the villagers that their issues—such as the lack of ration cards and pension eligibility—would be resolved in coordination with the concerned authorities.

Authorities Urge Return and Rational Thinking

ASP Chittaranjan’s intervention aimed at instilling confidence and encouraging the community to abandon irrational fears. He emphasized that the police are not just enforcers of law but also serve the people in times of crisis. Efforts are ongoing to bring the villagers back to Samathula Gunda and restore normalcy.