Telangana Free Bus Travel: Aadhaar NOT Mandatory, Says TSRTC; Know Your Rights & Who to Call

HYDERABAD: In a crucial reminder for millions of commuters, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has reiterated that an Aadhaar card is not mandatory for women and transgender persons to avail the Mahalaxmi free bus travel scheme. The clarification comes amid reports of some bus conductors incorrectly insisting on Aadhaar, causing confusion and inconvenience for passengers.

Officials have made it clear that the scheme is designed for accessibility, and any government-issued identity card showing a Telangana address is sufficient proof of eligibility.

Official Clarification on ID Proof

The primary objective of the Mahalaxmi scheme is to provide seamless, free travel to all women and transgender residents of Telangana. To facilitate this, the government has approved a wide range of identity documents.

According to TSRTC officials, passengers can present any of the following as proof:

Voter ID Card

Driving License

Any other official, government-issued card with a photo and a Telangana address.

The insistence on an Aadhaar card by any staff member goes directly against official guidelines. RTC Executive Director (ED) V. Rajasekhar has previously stated publicly that no single form of ID, including Aadhaar, is compulsory.

What to Do If a Conductor Refuses Travel

Passengers who face issues with conductors refusing valid alternative IDs are encouraged to report the incident immediately. This ensures that corrective action can be taken and staff are properly informed of the rules.

If you are denied free travel despite showing a valid Telangana ID, you can file a complaint by calling the official TSRTC helpline.

TSRTC Complaint Helpline: 040-69440000

Commuters should note the bus number, route, and time of the incident to help officials address the complaint effectively.

A Landmark Achievement for Telangana Women

The Mahalaxmi scheme continues to be a monumental success across the state. It has achieved a massive milestone, with over 200 crore zero-fare tickets issued to women and transgender passengers. This landmark figure highlights the scheme’s profound impact on daily life, providing significant monthly savings for millions of families.

The free travel is applicable on Palle Velugu (rural), Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses within the state’s borders, making daily commutes for work, education, and personal errands more affordable and accessible.

Key Reminders for Passengers

To ensure a smooth journey, all eligible passengers should remember the following:

Carry a Valid ID: Always carry a government-issued ID card that confirms your Telangana residency.

Always carry a government-issued ID card that confirms your Telangana residency. Know Your Rights: You are not required to show an Aadhaar card. If a conductor insists, you have the right to report them.

You are not required to show an Aadhaar card. If a conductor insists, you have the right to report them. No Application Needed: The scheme requires no special application or pass. Just show your ID to the conductor to receive a zero-fare ticket.

This initiative remains a cornerstone of the state government’s commitment to empowering women, and passengers are encouraged to stay informed of their rights to ensure its continued success.