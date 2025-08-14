Telangana Gears Up for Three Days of Downpour: Govt Sanctions ₹1 Crore Relief for Every District

Hyderabad: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy today held a video conference with district collectors, along with chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and reviewed the rain-related disruptions across Telangana.

The Minister said that Rs 1 crore has been released to each district to carry out relief operations. He directed the officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

All officers and staff currently on leave have been instructed to return to duty immediately. Given the Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rains over the next three days, Collectors have been asked to remain on high alert and take steps to ensure there is no disruption in normal life.

Special focus has been placed on low-lying and flood-prone areas, where protective measures are to be implemented immediately.

In Greater Hyderabad, the Minister directed the municipal, metro water board, and traffic departments to work in close coordination so that the residents do not face difficulties during heavy rains.

An official statement said, “The minister also reviewed the ground situation with the collectors from various districts and issued orders for swift and effective response measures”.