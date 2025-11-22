Telangana

Telangana Government Issues GO on Reservation Policy for Local Body Elections

The state government has finalised the reservation procedures for the upcoming local body elections, issuing a new Government Order (GO) on Saturday in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive to ensure that reservations do not exceed 50 per cent.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi22 November 2025 - 15:26
Telangana Government Issues GO on Reservation Policy for Local Body Elections
Telangana Government Issues GO on Reservation Policy for Local Body Elections

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The state government has finalised the reservation procedures for the upcoming local body elections, issuing a new Government Order (GO) on Saturday in accordance with the Supreme Court‘s directive to ensure that reservations do not exceed 50 per cent.

The GO outlines the detailed process to be followed in implementing reservations in Gram Panchayat elections. As per Article 244 of the Indian Constitution, reservation norms will also be applied in Scheduled Areas.

The government has decided to provide up to 50 per cent reservation for women. These reservations will be implemented uniformly across all categories, including SC, ST, BC, and OC, according to the guidelines.

Also Read: AICC sets up 5-member panel to seal seat sharing with DMK for 2026 TN Assembly elections

Officials said that the category-wise allocations made during the 2019 local body elections will be taken into consideration, and reservations will now be applied based on the latest rotation system.

Further, ward member reservations will be determined using data from the 2024 caste survey, while reservations for sarpanch posts will be based on the 2011 Census. However, BC sarpanch reservations will rely specifically on the 2024 caste survey.

The government said the revised guidelines are intended to ensure transparency and constitutional compliance as preparations for the local body elections move forward.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi22 November 2025 - 15:26
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button