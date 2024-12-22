Telangana Governor visits hstoric Medak Church

Medak (Telangana): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the iconic Medak Church, known for its century-long history, on Sunday.

During his visit to Medak, the Governor was warmly received at the Collectorate by Collector Rahul Raj, SP Uday Kumar Reddy, District Additional Collector Nagesh, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, and MLA Mynampally Rohit Rao, who greeted him with bouquets. He also received an honorary police salute upon his arrival.

The Governor then proceeded to the world-famous Medak Church, where he was welcomed by Press Secretary In-charge Shantaiah and members of the church committee. As part of his visit, he signed the church’s VIP register and offered special prayers in the historic building.

The church priests extended their blessings to the Governor on this occasion.

Also Read: Telangana News | Light to moderate rain is likely in next 5 days: Met

Municipal Chairman Chandrapal, RDO Ramadevi, MRO Laxman Babu, and church members Ganta Sampath, Samson Sandeep, and Joy Murray were also present, adding to the significance of the event.