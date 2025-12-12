Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 2025, Phase 1 Records 84% Turnout as Congress Scores Massive Victory
Congress-backed candidates secured a majority of Sarpanch seats in the first phase of Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 2025, recording an 84.28% voter turnout as counting continued. Full details from Munsif News 24x7.
The ruling Congress party’s supported candidates registered a sweeping victory in the first phase of the Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections, with results declared for most villages late Thursday evening.
Table of Contents
Although the elections are officially held on a non-party basis, voting trends showed a clear preference for Congress-backed candidates, who dominated Sarpanch seats across the state.
Congress Leads With 1,924 Sarpanch Posts
As per the State Election Commission’s data released during counting:
- Congress-backed candidates won 1,924 Sarpanch posts
- Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured 975 posts
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 156 seats
- Independent and other candidates won 428 seats
Congress emerged far ahead of the BRS, indicating strong voter confidence in the Revanth Reddy-led government.
TPCC President: Results Reflect Public Trust
Reacting to the outcome, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the results clearly demonstrate the people’s approval of the Congress government’s performance during its term so far.
High Turnout Across 3,834 Sarpanch Seats
Polling was conducted earlier in the day for:
- 3,834 Sarpanch posts
- 27,628 Ward Member posts
Key statistics include:
- 84.28% voter turnout
- Voting hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Counting began at 2 p.m.
- Results for 3,478 Gram Panchayats were declared by 10 p.m.
Massive Participation by Candidates and Voters
According to official data:
- 12,960 candidates contested for Sarpanch positions
- 65,455 candidates stood for Ward Member posts
- 56 lakh+ voters were eligible in Phase 1
- Voting took place across 37,562 polling stations in 189 mandals
A substantial deployment of workforce ensured smooth polling:
- 1 lakh+ polling staff
- 50,000+ police personnel for security
- Direct webcasting in 3,461 Gram Panchayats for real-time monitoring
Unanimous Elections and Stays
The State Election Commission reported:
- 396 Sarpanchs elected unopposed
- 9,633 Ward Members elected unanimously
- No nominations filed for 5 Sarpanch and 169 Ward Member posts
- Court stays issued for 1 Gram Panchayat and 10 Ward Member elections
Three-Phase Panchayat Elections Underway
The Gram Panchayat elections are being conducted across:
- December 11 (Phase 1)
- December 14 (Phase 2)
- December 17 (Phase 3)
A total of:
- 12,728 Sarpanch posts
- 1,12,242 Ward Member posts
are being filled across the state.
The elections were prioritized as the ₹3,000 crore Central Panchayat grant must be utilized before March 31, 2026.
Elections for MPTCs, ZPTCs, and municipal bodies will be scheduled after the High Court’s final ruling on 42% BC reservations, which was previously struck down.
Current reservation for BCs in GPs stands at 17.08% (2,176 Gram Panchayats).
The first phase of the Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections showcased overwhelming voter participation and a decisive lead for Congress-backed candidates. As phases two and three approach, the political momentum clearly favors the ruling party, setting the tone for upcoming rural governance trends.