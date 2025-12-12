Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 2025, Phase 1 Records 84% Turnout as Congress Scores Massive Victory

The ruling Congress party’s supported candidates registered a sweeping victory in the first phase of the Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections, with results declared for most villages late Thursday evening.

Although the elections are officially held on a non-party basis, voting trends showed a clear preference for Congress-backed candidates, who dominated Sarpanch seats across the state.

Congress Leads With 1,924 Sarpanch Posts

As per the State Election Commission’s data released during counting:

Congress-backed candidates won 1,924 Sarpanch posts

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured 975 posts

secured Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 156 seats

won Independent and other candidates won 428 seats

Congress emerged far ahead of the BRS, indicating strong voter confidence in the Revanth Reddy-led government.

TPCC President: Results Reflect Public Trust

Reacting to the outcome, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the results clearly demonstrate the people’s approval of the Congress government’s performance during its term so far.

High Turnout Across 3,834 Sarpanch Seats

Polling was conducted earlier in the day for:

3,834 Sarpanch posts

27,628 Ward Member posts

Key statistics include:

84.28% voter turnout

Voting hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Counting began at 2 p.m.

Results for 3,478 Gram Panchayats were declared by 10 p.m.

According to official data:

12,960 candidates contested for Sarpanch positions

contested for Sarpanch positions 65,455 candidates stood for Ward Member posts

stood for Ward Member posts 56 lakh+ voters were eligible in Phase 1

were eligible in Phase 1 Voting took place across 37,562 polling stations in 189 mandals

A substantial deployment of workforce ensured smooth polling:

1 lakh+ polling staff

50,000+ police personnel for security

for security Direct webcasting in 3,461 Gram Panchayats for real-time monitoring

Unanimous Elections and Stays

The State Election Commission reported:

396 Sarpanchs elected unopposed

elected 9,633 Ward Members elected unanimously

elected unanimously No nominations filed for 5 Sarpanch and 169 Ward Member posts

and posts Court stays issued for 1 Gram Panchayat and 10 Ward Member elections

Three-Phase Panchayat Elections Underway

The Gram Panchayat elections are being conducted across:

December 11 (Phase 1)

December 14 (Phase 2)

December 17 (Phase 3)

A total of:

12,728 Sarpanch posts

1,12,242 Ward Member posts

are being filled across the state.

The elections were prioritized as the ₹3,000 crore Central Panchayat grant must be utilized before March 31, 2026.

Elections for MPTCs, ZPTCs, and municipal bodies will be scheduled after the High Court’s final ruling on 42% BC reservations, which was previously struck down.

Current reservation for BCs in GPs stands at 17.08% (2,176 Gram Panchayats).

The first phase of the Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections showcased overwhelming voter participation and a decisive lead for Congress-backed candidates. As phases two and three approach, the political momentum clearly favors the ruling party, setting the tone for upcoming rural governance trends.