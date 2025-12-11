EC Announces SIR Extension for Six States, Says ‘No Extension for Bengal’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced revised timelines for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across five States and one Union Territory. The extension aims to ensure that all eligible citizens are able to update or include their names in the voter list ahead of major elections in 2026.

The revised deadlines have been issued after requests from Chief Electoral Officers of the respective regions.

Revised SIR Deadlines for States and UT

The updated timelines for completing the enumeration process are as follows:

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT)

Uttar Pradesh

The draft electoral rolls for these regions will be published between December 19 and December 31, 2025, depending on their revised schedule.

EC Completes SIR in 12 States/UTs in Phase 2

The Election Commission also confirmed that the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision has been successfully completed in 12 States and UTs by December 11, 2025.

These include:

Goa

Lakshadweep

Rajasthan

West Bengal

The draft voter lists for these four regions will be released on December 16, 2025.

There was speculation that States like West Bengal—going to elections in 2026—might receive an extended deadline, but the ECI clearly stated no further extension will be granted.

Kerala Schedule Remains as Revised Earlier

The ECI had earlier revised the Special Revision timeline for Kerala, setting the deadline at December 18, 2025.

The draft electoral roll for the state will be published on December 23, 2025.

To ensure no eligible voter is left out, the Election Commission has advised citizens to:

Submit Form 6 for new voter registration

for new voter registration File corrections or deletions online

Visit the official ECI portal to check voter information

Approach Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for assistance

The Final Electoral Rolls are expected to be published in February 2026.

The Election Commission’s move to extend SIR deadlines for six major States and a Union Territory reflects its commitment to updating electoral rolls accurately ahead of upcoming elections.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to provide timely updates on voter registration, electoral roll revisions, and all election-related developments.