Telangana Heavy Rain Disaster: 5 Dead as Flash Floods Cripple Hyderabad, More Heavy Showers Forecasted

HYDERABAD: At least five people have died and normal life has been thrown into complete disarray across Telangana after torrential rains lashed the state on September 22 and overnight into September 23, 2025. The deluge caused widespread flooding, crippled the state capital Hyderabad, and resulted in severe damage to infrastructure and property.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for all districts, warning of continued thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Tragic Loss of Life Across Districts

The heavy rains and associated lightning strikes claimed multiple lives in several districts. Official reports confirm the following fatalities and injuries:

Narayanpet District: G Mamatha (35) died after being struck by lightning while taking shelter under a tree in Gollapalli village.

Adilabad District: Nirmala (35) was killed by a lightning strike while working in agricultural fields in Pedlvada village.

Sangareddy District: A 42-year-old man was swept away by a swollen stream in Kunnur village. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have launched a search and rescue operation for the missing person.

In addition, Sujatha from Mahbubnagar and farmer J Ramadasu from Nirmal district sustained serious injuries from lightning strikes and are undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad Grinds to a Halt Amidst Record Rainfall

Hyderabad bore the brunt of the storm, with record-breaking rainfall bringing the city to a complete standstill. Several areas reported the most severe waterlogging seen in months, leading to scenes of chaos.

Shaikpet Circle-18 in Jubilee Hills recorded the highest rainfall at 106.5 mm, followed by Khairatabad with 100 mm and the CMTC Premises in Banjara Hills with 101.5 mm.

Key Impacts in Hyderabad:

Vehicles Swept Away: In areas like Shaikpet, Vanasthalipuram, and Tolichowki , powerful floodwaters were seen washing away two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and even cars.

Severe Traffic Jams: Major arterial roads were completely gridlocked for hours. The Tolichowki to Shaikpet road, the Shaikpet Nala Flyover, and the area near the IKEA Junction were among the worst affected.

Colonies Submerged: Residential areas including Devarakonda Basti in Banjara Hills, Hakeempet, and Banjara Colony in Hayath Nagar were completely inundated. Residents in some areas reported being stranded without food.

Widespread Infrastructure Damage and Emergency Response

The downpour caused significant damage to property and public infrastructure. A compound wall of a government school in MLA Colony collapsed, damaging several vehicles parked nearby. In Nirmal district, a temple in Koritikal was also damaged after being struck by lightning.

Emergency teams were deployed across the state to manage the crisis.

GHMC and HYDRAA: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) were on the ground, conducting rescue operations and clearing waterlogged roads.

Police Deployment: Police personnel from all three commissionerates in Hyderabad were deployed to manage traffic and assist stranded citizens.

Political Response: GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal visited several flood-hit areas, assuring affected residents of government assistance. Local political parties were also seen initiating relief operations.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Worst-Hit District

While Hyderabad faced urban paralysis, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district emerged as the most affected rural area.

Rajapet mandal recorded a staggering 127.8 mm of rainfall.

Atmakur (M) registered the state's highest rainfall in the 24-hour period ending on September 22, with 142 mm.

Other severely affected districts included Medak (111 mm), Mulugu (107 mm), and Jangaon, where heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded.

More Heavy Rains Expected as New Low-Pressure System Forms

Meteorologists have attributed the intense rainfall to a low-pressure area formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal. The IMD has warned that conditions are ripe for more severe weather.

A fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25, which could intensify into a depression. Weather experts predict that September 26-27 could bring another spell of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, particularly affecting east, central, and south Telangana.

Authorities are urging citizens to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather alerts as the state braces for more rain in the coming week.