Telangana: Illegal Structures Demolished Near College in Kagaznagar

Hyderabad: In a decisive move against unauthorized constructions, municipal authorities in Kagaznagar town, Telangana, demolished illegally built structures near Vasundhara Degree College, close to a church, on Wednesday.

The action was taken under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner Anjaiah.

Unauthorized Structures Demolished with JCB Assistance

The illegal buildings, reportedly constructed by VIP Educational Institution over a drain (nala), were razed using JCB machinery. Officials stated that these encroachments had been disrupting the town’s drainage system and posed a risk during heavy rainfall.

Municipal Commissioner: All Illegal Constructions Will Be Removed

Commissioner Anjaiah emphasized that this was part of a larger campaign to remove all unauthorized constructions within municipal limits.

“Special attention is being given to structures built over stormwater drains. These obstruct proper water flow and could lead to urban flooding in the future,” he said.

Public Support and Police Security Ensured

The local residents welcomed the demolition drive, expressing their support for strong measures against encroachments. To ensure law and order, heavy police deployment was made at the site, overseen by Kagaznagar Town SHO Prem Kumar and Rural CI Srinivas Rao.