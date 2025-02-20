Telangana Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Direct Link to Download TSBIE Admit Card Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for 1st and 2nd-year students. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the board’s official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, to appear for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) starting in March 2025.

Telangana Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025 Released: How to Download

TS Inter 1st Year Exams : March 5 to March 24, 2025

: March 5 to March 24, 2025 TS Inter 2nd Year Exams : March 6 to March 25, 2025

: March 6 to March 25, 2025 Practical Exams: February 15 to March 2, 2025 (separate hall tickets required)

Steps to Download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025

Visit the TSBIE official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on “ENV ETH ENG Hall Tickets” under the “DOWNLOAD HALL TICKETS IPE MARCH 2025” section. Enter your username and password in the login form. Download and print the admit card for exam day.

Note: Students must carry the printed hall ticket, a valid ID proof (Aadhaar/School ID), and stationery to the exam center.

Details on TS Inter Admit Card 2025

The hall ticket includes critical information such as:

Student’s name, roll number, and photograph

Exam center address and timings

Subject codes and exam dates

Instructions for exam day

Candidates must verify all details carefully. In case of discrepancies, contact school authorities or the TSBIE helpline immediately.

Exam Day Guidelines

Arrive at the exam center 30 minutes early .

. Entry is not permitted without the hall ticket.

without the hall ticket. Follow COVID-19 safety protocols if applicable.

Prohibited items include mobile phones, smartwatches, and unauthorized study material.

The TSBIE has advised students to prioritize downloading their admit cards early to avoid last-minute technical issues. Results for the IPE 2025 exams are expected in April 2025.

