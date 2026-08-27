Telangana launches ₹200-crore scheme to convert 18,766 petrol, diesel autos into lectric Vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced the Telangana Autorickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme aimed at improving the welfare of autorickshaw workers while promoting environmental protection and cleaner urban transportation.

The Transport, Roads and Buildings (TR&B) Department has officially issued a Government Order (GO) to transition the urban transport system within the Telangana Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) towards net-zero carbon emissions. The government has allocated ₹200 crore for implementation of the scheme.

18,766 autorickshaws targeted in first phase

Under the first phase, the government plans to convert 18,766 old petrol and diesel autorickshaws into electric vehicles.

The target includes 11,254 diesel autorickshaws and 7,512 petrol autorickshaws operating within the CURE region. The initiative is expected to help reduce air pollution from older fuel-powered vehicles while also reducing the financial burden of rising fuel costs on autorickshaw drivers.

Subsidy of up to ₹1.50 lakh

Eligible autorickshaw owners will receive financial assistance of up to ₹1.50 lakh from the government under the scheme.

Beneficiaries will have two options. They can either convert their existing autorickshaw into an electric vehicle or scrap their old petrol or diesel vehicle and purchase a new electric three-wheeler.

For conversion, the existing engine can be removed and an electric kit meeting AIS-123 standards can be installed through government-approved agencies. Owners will have the option of choosing either a fixed-battery system or a battery-swapping system.

Alternatively, those who scrap their old petrol or diesel autorickshaw and purchase a new electric three-wheeler will receive the ₹1.50 lakh subsidy directly through the dealer, adjusted against the vehicle’s on-road price.

Scheme aimed at reducing fuel costs

The government expects the initiative to significantly lower the daily operating and fuel expenses of autorickshaw drivers. By encouraging a shift to electric mobility, the scheme is also intended to improve the net income of drivers while reducing emissions and improving air quality in urban areas.

The programme is part of Telangana’s broader efforts to promote sustainable urban transportation and move the CURE region towards a cleaner, low-carbon mobility system.

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