Telangana LRS Deadline Extended to May 3rd: Avail 25% Discount on Fee Payment Now!

The Telangana government has announced a final deadline extension for applicants of the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS), urging property owners to pay their fees before May 3rd, 2025, to secure a 25% discount. Municipal Administration Secretary T.K. Sridevi confirmed the decision, emphasizing that this is the last opportunity for reduced payments under the scheme.

Telangana Government Grants Final Extension for LRS Fee Payment with 25% Discount

Key Highlights of the Announcement

New Deadline: May 3rd, 2025 (previously April 30th).

May 3rd, 2025 (previously April 30th). Discount: 25% reduction on LRS fees and open space charges.

25% reduction on LRS fees and open space charges. Consequences of Delay: Full payment required post-deadline; no further extensions.

Why This Matters

Over 2.5 lakh applications remain unresolved under the LRS, introduced in 2020 to legalize unauthorized layouts and plots. Despite processing 10 lakh applications last year, delays persist due to technical challenges and high demand. The government’s latest move aims to accelerate resolutions while offering financial relief to applicants.

How to Pay LRS Fees Before May 3rd

Visit the Official Portal: Go to https://lrs.telangana.gov.in/. Check Application Status: Use the Universal Search feature to retrieve lost application numbers or details. Make Payment: Select your application, apply the 25% discount, and complete the transaction.

Universal Search Feature

Misplaced your application receipt? The newly launched Universal Search tool allows applicants to recover details using basic information like Aadhaar or property documents.

What Happens After May 3rd?

The 25% discount offer expires permanently.

Applicants must pay the full fee, with penalties for further delays.

The government will prioritize clearing pending cases post-deadline.

Background: Telangana’s LRS Scheme

Launched in 2020, the LRS aims to:

Regularize illegal plots and layouts.

Streamline urban development.

Generate revenue for infrastructure projects.

Despite initial enthusiasm, processing delays and technical glitches slowed progress. The February 2025 discount initiative revived interest, prompting repeated deadline extensions.

Urgent Call to Action

With only three days left, applicants are advised to:

Avoid last-minute website traffic.

Verify documents (L1, L2, L3 stage clearances required for fee payment).

(L1, L2, L3 stage clearances required for fee payment). Download receipts post-payment for future reference.

“This is the final extension. We urge citizens to utilize the discount before May 3rd and avoid full payments,” stated a senior official from the Municipal Administration Department.

Final Steps

Act Immediately: Use the LRS portal to pay fees. Troubleshoot Issues: Contact helpline numbers listed on the portal for assistance. Spread Awareness: Share this update to help others benefit from the discount.

Don’t Miss Out!

Secure your 25% discount by paying Telangana LRS fees before May 3rd, 2025. Delay risks higher costs and legal complications.

Reported by Munsif News 24×7. Stay updated for official announcements.