Telangana LRS Updated Policy 2025: Last Chance to Legalize Illegal Plots & Avoid 25% Penalty Hike

The Telangana government has introduced critical amendments to its Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) 2020, offering a final window for landowners to legalize unauthorized plots with reduced penalties. With a 25% rebate on regularization charges available until March 31, 2025, officials urge citizens to act swiftly to avoid future legal disputes and financial burdens.

Key Amendments to Telangana LRS 2020

1. Deadline-Driven Rebate for Early Compliance

Property owners who pay regularization charges and pro-rata open space fees by March 31, 2025, will receive a 25% discount .

and pro-rata open space fees by March 31, 2025, will receive a . Post-deadline, penalties will revert to full rates, with no exceptions.

2. Simplified Registration for Partially Sold Layouts

Plots in unauthorized layouts where 10% of plots were sold before August 26, 2020 , are now eligible for registration.

where , are now eligible for registration. Sub-registrars can process applications directly through the LRS portal, streamlining approvals.

3. Mandatory Regularization for Future Transactions

No building permits or registrations will be allowed for plots in unapproved layouts unless owners comply with LRS rules.

How to Apply Under Telangana LRS 2025

Check Eligibility: Ensure your plot is part of a layout where 10% of plots were sold before August 26, 2020. Submit Documents: Provide sale deeds, land surveys, and ownership proofs to the sub-registrar. Pay Charges: Avail the 25% rebate by settling regularization and open space fees before March 31, 2025. Receive Approval: Successful applications receive a regularization certificate, enabling legal sales and construction.

Note: The scheme excludes areas under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Why Legalize Your Land Now?

Avoid Legal Action : Unauthorized plots face demolition or seizure.

: Unauthorized plots face demolition or seizure. Secure Ownership : Regularized plots gain legal recognition, easing resale and loans.

: Regularized plots gain legal recognition, easing resale and loans. Boost Property Value: Legal plots attract higher market prices and investor interest.

FAQs: Telangana LRS Simplified

Q1. What is LRS? The Layout Regularization Scheme converts illegal plots into legal entities through government-approved charges. Q2. Who benefits from the 2025 amendments? Owners of plots sold before August 2020.

Those seeking to avoid rising penalties after March 2025. Q3. What happens if I miss the deadline? Penalties will increase by 25%, and registrations/building permits may be permanently blocked.

With the March 31, 2025, deadline approaching, landowners must act quickly to capitalize on reduced fees and secure their property rights. Delaying compliance risks hefty fines, legal disputes, and loss of investment.

