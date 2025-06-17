Telangana Minority Overseas Scholarship 2025: Applications Open! Eligibility, ₹20 Lakh Benefits & ePass Application Process

HYDERABAD – In a significant move to empower its students, the Government of Telangana has announced that applications are now open for the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities for the 2025 academic year. As of June 17, 2025, aspiring students from minority communities can apply online via the Telangana ePass portal for a chance to receive up to ₹20 lakhs in financial aid for postgraduate and doctoral studies at esteemed international universities.

This flagship initiative, launched by the Minorities Welfare Department in 2015, is designed to support 500 meritorious students annually from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities. The scholarship aims to provide them with the financial backing needed to access world-class education in ten approved countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, and Canada. The government has confirmed that for the Spring season, eligible students who have secured admission between January 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025, can apply, with the deadline for registration set for June 30, 2025.

A Comprehensive Financial Package

The scholarship offers substantial financial support to alleviate the high costs associated with overseas education. The assistance is meticulously structured to cover the primary expenses students face.

Total Grant: Awardees receive up to ₹20 lakhs , or the actual tuition fees, whichever is lower.

Awardees receive up to , or the actual tuition fees, whichever is lower. Payment in Installments: The grant is disbursed in two parts to ensure students have funds at critical junctures. The first installment of ₹10 lakhs is provided upon the student’s arrival in the foreign country, after submitting the landing permit or I-94 card. The second installment of ₹10 lakhs is released after the submission of first-semester results.

The grant is disbursed in two parts to ensure students have funds at critical junctures. Additional Benefits: The scheme also covers a one-way economy air ticket and visa processing fees, further easing the financial burden on students and their families.

To provide greater flexibility, the scheme also permits students to take up Research or Teaching Assistantships to supplement their income and facilitates educational loans from nationalized banks.

Are You Eligible for the 2025 Intake?

To ensure the benefits of the scheme reach deserving candidates, the government has established clear eligibility criteria.

Key Eligibility Requirements:

Community and Residency: Applicants must belong to a minority community (Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi) and be a native resident of Telangana.

Applicants must belong to a minority community (Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi) and be a native resident of Telangana. Age Limit: The candidate’s age should not exceed 35 years as of July 1 of the application year.

The candidate’s age should not exceed 35 years as of July 1 of the application year. Family Income: The total annual family income from all sources must be less than ₹5 lakhs.

The total annual family income from all sources must be less than ₹5 lakhs. Academic Performance: A minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examination (undergraduate or postgraduate degree) is required.

A minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examination (undergraduate or postgraduate degree) is required. Standardized Tests: Applicants must have valid scores in English proficiency tests like TOEFL (minimum 60) or IELTS (minimum 6.0), and standardized tests such as GRE (minimum 260) or GMAT (minimum 500).

Applicants must have valid scores in English proficiency tests like TOEFL (minimum 60) or IELTS (minimum 6.0), and standardized tests such as GRE (minimum 260) or GMAT (minimum 500). Other Conditions: The applicant must hold a valid passport, have secured admission in an accredited foreign university, and be the only child from their family to avail this specific scholarship.

Step-by-Step Guide to the Online Application Process

The application for the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities must be completed online through the official Telangana ePass portal.

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the Telangana ePass website at https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/ . Locate the Service: On the homepage, find and click on “Overseas Scholarship Services.” Select the Scheme: Choose the “Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Minorities” and click on the “Registration” link. Complete the Form: Fill out the online application form with accurate personal, academic, and contact information. Upload Documents: Scan and upload clear copies of all required documents in the specified format. Submit and Print: After verifying all details, submit the application and take a printout of the submitted form for your records.

Essential Documents for Application

Applicants are advised to gather the following documents before starting the application process:

Identity and Residency: Aadhaar card, valid passport copy, and residential/nativity certificate.

Aadhaar card, valid passport copy, and residential/nativity certificate. Academic Records: Mark sheets for all years of the qualifying degree (UG/PG) and SSC certificate.

Mark sheets for all years of the qualifying degree (UG/PG) and SSC certificate. University Admission: The official admission offer letter (I-20, letter of admission, or equivalent) from the foreign university.

The official admission offer letter (I-20, letter of admission, or equivalent) from the foreign university. Test Scores: Valid scorecards for TOEFL/IELTS and GRE/GMAT.

Valid scorecards for TOEFL/IELTS and GRE/GMAT. Financial Proof: Income certificate from MeeSeva and the latest tax assessment copy.

Income certificate from MeeSeva and the latest tax assessment copy. Community Proof: Caste certificate from MeeSeva confirming minority status.

Caste certificate from MeeSeva confirming minority status. Bank Details: A copy of the first page of a nationalized bank passbook.

The Merit-Based Selection Process

Selection for this prestigious scholarship is highly competitive and is based on merit. The final merit list is generated based on a weighted average of the applicant’s scores.

Degree Marks: 60% weightage

60% weightage GRE/GMAT Score: 20% weightage

20% weightage IELTS/TOEFL Score: 20% weightage

To promote gender equality in education, 33% of the scholarships are reserved for female students. After online submission, applications undergo a thorough verification process by government officials before the final selection list is published on the ePass portal.

Applicants can monitor the status of their application directly through the ePass portal. By navigating to the “Overseas Scholarship Services” and clicking on the “Status/Upload” link, they can enter their application details to view the current status.

Given the dynamic nature of scholarship timelines, all prospective students are strongly advised to regularly visit the official Telangana ePass website for the latest announcements, updates on deadlines, and the publication of the final selection lists. For specific queries, applicants can contact the Minorities Welfare Department through the contact details provided on the portal.