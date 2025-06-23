Telangana: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide Due to Husband’s Harassment

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide after facing continuous harassment from her husband and in-laws in Sale Banjara village of Khammam district, Telangana.

Married Just Two Months Ago

The deceased, identified as Poojitha (19), was married to Srinivas, a local resident who works as a salesman at a jewellery showroom. The couple tied the knot on April 16, 2025.

Harassed Over Drinking Cold Drink with Relatives

According to sources, trouble began when Poojitha had a soft drink with some of her relatives. This seemingly innocent act reportedly triggered repeated taunts and harassment from her husband and his family, who accused her of drinking with “outsiders.”

The emotional trauma and humiliation caused by these accusations reportedly pushed Poojitha into depression.

Suicide Shocks Village

Late last night, Poojitha ended her life by hanging herself at her home. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving the information, local police registered a case and have launched a detailed investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and statements are being recorded from family members and neighbors.