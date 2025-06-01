Telangana Phone Tapping Case: Former Top Cop to Be Questioned by SIT

Hyderabad: In a major development in the high-profile Telangana phone tapping case, former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T. Prabhakar Rao, who has been absconding for over a year, is expected to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 5, following directions from the Supreme Court of India.

Ex-SIB Chief Returns from the US After SC Direction

Prabhakar Rao, a retired IPS officer, has been in the United States for the past 14 months. The Supreme Court, in its order dated May 29, directed the authorities to facilitate his return by issuing a one-time entry passport and instructed Rao to file an affidavit promising to return within three days of receiving the travel document.

The court also protected him from any coercive action by the police until further notice.

Allegations of Widespread Surveillance Under BRS Regime

The SIT is investigating serious allegations that during his tenure, Rao constituted a covert surveillance team within the SIB. This team, allegedly led by DSP Praneeth Rao, is accused of illegally tapping the phones of opposition political leaders, businessmen, media personnel, dissident BRS members, and even members of the judiciary.

The scandal came to light in March 2023, when Praneeth Rao was arrested following a formal complaint by his superior officer, Additional SP D. Ramesh.

Rao Declared Absconder, Red Corner Notice Issued

After the registration of the FIR, Prabhakar Rao left for the US, and was later declared an absconder. His passport was revoked, and a Red Corner Notice was issued against him. Recently, a proclamation order was issued by Nampally criminal court for his failure to appear in court despite multiple notices.

His counsel informed the Supreme Court that Rao had faced undue harassment and had to seek special permission to return.

SIT Hopes for Major Breakthrough with Rao’s Interrogation

Rao’s appearance before the SIT is expected to significantly advance the investigation. The SIT has so far named six accused in the case, including Additional SPs Thirupathanna and Bhujanga Rao, and former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao, along with Praneeth Rao. The arrested officials are being interrogated to reveal the extent of the alleged illegal surveillance operations.

What’s Next in the Telangana Phone Tapping Case?

The government and the investigating agencies are under pressure to bring transparency and accountability in this politically sensitive case, which has put the BRS’s surveillance practices under intense scrutiny.

Prabhakar Rao’s cooperation is being viewed as a crucial piece in unearthing the complete chain of command and decision-making behind the unlawful wiretapping operations during the BRS government’s tenure.