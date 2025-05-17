Telangana Police Break Global Records in Drug Enforcement – Here’s How

Hyderabad: Telangana has made international headlines after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the state secured the top global position in drug control, outperforming 138 other countries. The credit was attributed to the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), under the leadership of Chief CV Anand.

CM Revanth Reddy Praises Police Team for Global Recognition

Taking to Twitter (X), CM Revanth Reddy expressed his pride and support for the team:

“In various fields, it is my dream that Telangana becomes a role model for the world. In the control of drugs, Telangana Police has now become number one globally. This is a matter of immense pride.”

He also extended special congratulations to CV Anand and his team for their relentless efforts in achieving this global recognition.

Telangana’s Vision: A Drug-Free State

Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a drug-free Telangana, stating:

“To make the dreams I’m envisioning a reality, I will continue to support every hardworking policeman striving for a drug-free Telangana.”

This recognition puts Telangana Police on the international stage, showcasing their success in combating the growing threat of narcotics and synthetic drug trafficking.

Telangana’s Progress in Law Enforcement

This achievement further strengthens Telangana’s position as a leader in progressive governance and enforcement, inspiring other states to bolster their own anti-drug measures.