Telangana Sankranti Holidays 2026 for Students: Inter Gets Long Break, Degree Limited, Engineering Unclear

The Telangana Sankranti holidays 2026 for students have brought mixed news across different levels of higher education. While Intermediate students are set to enjoy an extended festive break, Degree students have limited official holidays, and Engineering students are still waiting for clarity.

This update is especially important for students planning travel or family commitments during the Sankranti festival.

Intermediate Students Get the Longest Sankranti Break

Intermediate students in Telangana have received welcome news this year. As per the academic calendar issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Sankranti holidays for Inter colleges are scheduled from January 11 to January 18, 2026.

Since January 10 falls on a second Saturday, students effectively get a continuous nine-day break.

Key points for Intermediate students:

Holidays from January 11 to January 18

Combined with second Saturday, total 9 days off

Longer break compared to last year’s Sankranti vacation

Degree Colleges: Only Two Official Festival Holidays

For Degree students, the holiday schedule is more restricted. Colleges under Osmania University and its affiliated institutions have officially declared holidays only on:

January 14 (Sankranti)

January 15 (Kanuma)

Weekend holidays on January 10 and 11 provide some relief. However, classes are expected on January 12 and 13 unless individual colleges announce otherwise.

What Degree students should note:

Official holidays limited to festival days

Attendance and internal assessment rules vary by college

Some students may extend the break with prior permission

Engineering Colleges: No Clear Sankranti Holiday Update Yet

The situation for Engineering students remains uncertain. Colleges affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad are currently focused on academic schedules, syllabus completion, and pending administrative issues.

As of now:

No formal announcement on extended Sankranti holidays

Most colleges likely to observe holidays only on main festival days

Students advised not to assume a long break

Students Advised to Check Official Notices

With varying holiday schedules across institutions, students are strongly advised to:

Check official college or university circulars

Confirm dates with college administration before making travel plans

Follow college-specific attendance and exam guidelines

In summary, Telangana Sankranti holidays 2026 for students offer the most relief to Intermediate students, limited relaxation to Degree students, and uncertainty for Engineering students. Clear communication from colleges will be key in the coming days.

For regular education updates and verified academic news, stay connected with Munsif News 24×7.