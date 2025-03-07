Telangana State Guest House: A Five-Star Experience for VIP Guests

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Guest House, designed to offer a luxurious experience, is now open to accommodate prominent guests from other states and abroad.

Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the guest house will serve as a premium hospitality venue for dignitaries and high-profile visitors.

A Five-Star Facility for VIPs

The newly inaugurated State Guest House, situated in the expansive premises of Pragathi Bhavan in Begumpet, is equipped with world-class amenities that resemble those of a five-star hotel. The facility is aimed at providing top-notch comfort and convenience to guests from various states and foreign countries.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar Inaugurate the Guest House

Also Read: Minister Konda Surekha in Tears After Her Pet Dog ‘Happy’ Passes Away

The inauguration ceremony was led by Telangana Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, who emphasized the importance of the guest house in strengthening the state’s hospitality infrastructure. “We have established this facility to offer the best hospitality to dignitaries visiting from other states and abroad,” said Minister Venkat Reddy during the launch.

Strategic Location and State-of-the-Art Amenities

Located at Begumpet, the Telangana State Guest House is strategically placed in the heart of Hyderabad, providing easy access to key government offices and important landmarks. The guest house boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including modern rooms, high-end services, and a sophisticated ambiance, making it ideal for state visits and official functions.

Enhancing Telangana’s Image as a Global Hub

The establishment of the Telangana State Guest House reflects the state’s commitment to providing international-standard hospitality services. This initiative is part of the state’s broader effort to enhance its reputation as a global hub for commerce, tourism, and governance.