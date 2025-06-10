Telangana TET Hall Tickets to Be Released on June 11 at Official Website

Hyderabad: The Department of School Education, Telangana, has announced that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 hall tickets will be released on June 11. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official TET website.

TET 2024 Receives 1.66 Lakh Applications

This year, a total of 1.66 lakh candidates have applied for the Telangana TET examination:

Paper-I (for teaching classes I to V): 46,000+ applicants

Paper-II (for teaching classes VI to VIII): 1.03 lakh+ applicants

Both Papers: Over 16,000 candidates

This reflects a strong interest in teaching careers across the state.

The TET 2024 exams will be conducted in a computer-based format from May 18 to May 30. The exam schedule includes two daily sessions:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

9:00 AM to 11:30 AM Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Candidates are advised to reach their examination centers well in advance and carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID.

How to Download TET Hall Ticket

To download the hall ticket, follow these steps:

Visit the official TET website: [Insert Official URL Here] Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” link Enter your registration number and date of birth Download and print the hall ticket for future reference