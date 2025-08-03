Telangana to Block Banakacharla at All Levels: Uttam Kumar Reddy Cites Violation of Reorganization Act

Hyderabad: Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asserted that the Congress government in Telangana would oppose Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacharla project at every level, calling it a violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the 1980 Godavari River Water Agreement.

Speaking at various programmes in Peddapalli district along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Adluri Laxman Kumar, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), and the Polavaram Project Authority had rejected permissions for Banakacharla based on Telangana’s objections. He added that the Centre had also withheld environmental clearances in response to the state’s representations.

Referring to the recent meeting of Chief Ministers in Delhi, Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana firmly placed its objections against the Banakacharla project. He accused BRS leaders of speaking irresponsibly and misleading the public despite knowing the project violates interstate water-sharing laws. He also criticised Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh for vowing to proceed with Banakacharla, stating that Telangana would not allow the project to be built.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that it was Telangana’s formal objections that prompted the Centre to oppose the project. He reiterated that Banakacharla is against the provisions of the Reorganisation Act and earlier water-sharing agreements and declared that Telangana would take all steps to halt its construction.

The minister accused former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao of earlier stating that Godavari waters would be diverted to Rayalaseema, calling it a betrayal of Telangana’s water rights. He said that Telangana intends not only to use existing irrigation infrastructure but also to build new projects along the Godavari River, including the Ichampalli project, to fully utilise its share.

He further criticised the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, stating that ₹1 lakh crore had been wasted and claimed that the Medigadda barrage had failed to provide any benefit. He pointed out that although Kaleshwaram passes through Manthani constituency, it had not irrigated even a single acre. However, he added that Telangana had still achieved record-level paddy production, showing that the state’s agricultural performance was not dependent on Kaleshwaram alone.

On the state’s welfare efforts, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress government was currently distributing fine rice to 3.17 crore beneficiaries, replacing the low-quality broken rice that 2.81 crore people received during the previous government’s rule. He stated that 84 per cent of the state’s population is covered under the scheme. He added that ration cards had increased from 89 lakh to 98.59 lakh, with 8.64 lakh new cards issued since the Congress assumed power.

Reddy also confirmed that the state cabinet would soon discuss the report on the Kaleshwaram project and take a policy decision. He reiterated that Telangana was committed to protecting its irrigation rights and would continue to resist any attempts to divert Godavari water out of the state.

13,396 acres to benefit from Ramagundam Lift Scheme; Minister lauds MLA Raj Thakur’s efforts

Earlier in the day, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the Ramagundam Lift Irrigation Scheme in Anthargone mandal, stating that the project would provide irrigation water to 13,396 acres. He praised local MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur for his relentless commitment to the constituency’s development.

Speaking at the launch event, the minister said Raj Thakur had consistently lobbied with senior leaders in Hyderabad to secure developmental projects for Ramagundam. He added that Thakur’s efforts were yielding results, bringing growth to the region in ways that even locals had not anticipated.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other ministers, MLAs, and other senior leaders, participated in the distribution of ration cards in Dharmapuri, Manakonduru, and Choppadandi constituencies.