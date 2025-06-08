Telangana to Host Hyundai’s Largest R&D Investment in India Yet

Hyderabad: South Korea’s automotive major Hyundai Motor Company is gearing up to commence operations at its Global Innovation Research & Development Centre in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, Telangana, by the last week of June 2025. A high-level delegation from Hyundai headquarters in Seoul is scheduled to meet Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on June 21, to finalize expansion plans and officially announce the launch date.

The new centre, situated within the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), marks a ₹8,528 crore investment and will span 675 acres, with a focus on cutting-edge automotive R&D, electric vehicle (EV) development, and prototype manufacturing. The facility will also feature a comprehensive automotive test track, a pilot production line, and prototyping infrastructure.

The Telangana state government had initially allotted 400 acres in November 2024, but following Hyundai’s expanded vision, an additional 275 acres has been allocated. The project is expected to generate 4,276 direct jobs, contributing significantly to the local economy and enhancing Telangana’s industrial profile.

R&D Expansion Rooted in Revanth Reddy’s South Korea Visit

The massive investment follows Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to South Korea in August 2024, during which Hyundai had announced an initial investment of ₹3,000 crore. Thanks to sustained dialogue and proactive government support, that figure has now grown to ₹8,528 crore.

The new Zaheerabad facility is set to operate as an extension of Hyundai’s existing R&D base in Hyderabad, which is run by Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd, a 15-acre facility already coordinating with Hyundai’s global R&D headquarters in Namyang, South Korea.

Strengthening India’s Role in Hyundai’s Global Strategy

Hyundai is increasingly positioning India as its largest export hub outside South Korea, with 25% of its 1-million-unit global capacity expansion earmarked for the Indian market. The Zaheerabad centre will reinforce Telangana’s status as a global hub for compact passenger vehicle innovation.

This strategic move is in line with Hyundai’s global transition toward sustainable mobility and underlines the growing importance of India in the company’s international roadmap.