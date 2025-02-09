Telangana Wants Double-Engine Government, Claims Kishan Reddy

Union Coal and Mines Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy has claimed that the people of Telangana desire a “double-engine government” led by the BJP. Speaking at a celebration organized by the BJP at its Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad, Reddy emphasized that the BJP’s success in the Delhi Assembly elections was a clear sign of public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

BJP’s Victory in Delhi and Telangana’s Aspirations

Kishan Reddy highlighted that the BJP’s return to power in Delhi, after a 27-year gap, reflected the strong support for the party’s leadership. He credited the victory to the party’s development and welfare initiatives under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, stating that this model could bring similar growth to Telangana.

Reddy also pointed out that states where the BJP had won elections and formed double-engine governments, like Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, experienced rapid development. He expressed confidence that Telangana, too, could see similar progress under a double-engine government.

BJP Celebrates Delhi Election Win in Telangana

The Telangana BJP headquarters was filled with celebrations as party workers, including MPs K. Laxman, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and others, gathered to mark the BJP’s victory in Delhi. The celebrations saw party flags raised, firecrackers burst, and sweets distributed by enthusiastic BJP supporters.

Meeting with BJP Corporators in Greater Hyderabad

Following the celebrations, Kishan Reddy held a meeting with BJP corporators in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to discuss civic issues, the party’s campaign for the upcoming MLC elections, and strategies for the GHMC standing committee elections. These elections, scheduled for February 10, are crucial for the composition of the 15-member standing committee.

Changing Political Landscape in GHMC

In the previous GHMC elections held in March, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won eight seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured seven seats. However, recent defections, including GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and several BRS corporators joining the Congress, have shifted the political dynamics in the civic body.