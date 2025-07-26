Hyderabad

Tension at Mehdipatnam’s MP Function Hall: Telangana Housing Board Officer Dies During Property Seizure Clash

According to sources, during the incident, Assistant State Officer R Jagadeshwar Rao suddenly feel unconscious and was immediately rushed to the hospital by his fellow employees, but he died during treatment.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 July 2025 - 15:36
Tensions arose in the MP function hall located near Mehdipatnam RTC depot when a fight broke out between Telangana Housing Board officials who arrived to seize the hall and the MP function hall management.

According to reports, the Mehdipatnam MP function hall management had not been paying the outstanding amount to the housing board for the last eight years, which has reached about Rs 1.5 crore. In this backdrop, the housing board officials reached the spot today to seal the MP function hall after obtaining an order from the court.

As soon as the officials started the seizure process, the MP function hall staff resisted, resulting in a scuffle between the two parties. During this tension, Jagadeshwar Rao’s health deteriorated.

Housing Corporation members expressed deep anger over the incident, saying that this unfortunate incident took place due to inadequate police force presence.

The police have started investigating the matter, while details of the amount due from the MP function hall administration are also being collected.

