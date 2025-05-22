Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025: Big Relief for School Students – Govt to Credit ₹15,000 Soon!

Amaravati: In a major relief to students and parents across Andhra Pradesh, the alliance government has reaffirmed its promise to implement the much-awaited ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme. Under this scheme, ₹15,000 will be credited to the bank account of each mother whose child is enrolled in school.

Government Faces Criticism Over Delay

The ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme was a key election promise made by the alliance government, aimed at encouraging mothers to support their children’s education. However, with one academic year already completed since the new government took charge, delays in fund disbursement had triggered criticism from the public and opposition.

Also Read: Political Vendetta or Legal Overstep? SC Stuns ED in TASMAC Investigation!

CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Timeline

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the concerns, announcing that ₹15,000 per child will be credited before schools reopen for the new academic year. He instructed officials to release a welfare calendar detailing the monthly implementation of all welfare schemes to ensure transparency and timely benefits to the public.

Despite financial constraints, the government has committed to releasing the funds in a single installment, assuring beneficiaries that support will reach them without delay.

What is the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme?

The ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme is part of the Super Six Guarantees promised by the state government. It aims to provide financial assistance to mothers to encourage them to educate their children. The initiative is designed to promote inclusive education and support financially weaker families.

AP Govt Also Cuts Green Tax for Vehicle Owners

In another major development, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reduce the Green Tax levied on vehicles. This move is expected to provide economic relief to transporters and goods carriers across the state. The tax cut reverses policies introduced by the previous administration and is set to ease financial burdens on commercial vehicle operators.