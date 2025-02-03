Thandel is Inspired by a True Story, Says Producer Allu Aravind

Chennai: Producer Allu Aravind has revealed that the highly anticipated film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is based on a true story involving Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

A True Story Behind Thandel

During an event organized by the film unit, Allu Aravind disclosed the inspiration behind the story. He shared that Thandel is based on a real-life incident that occurred near Vizag, in a small village. The fishermen, who had traveled to Gujarat for a 30-day fishing expedition, unknowingly crossed into international waters due to bad weather. They were then captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years.

Aravind continued, “The families of these fishermen struggled for years to bring them back. The film focuses on their hardship, the way they fought for their loved ones, and how their lives were affected by this traumatic event.”

The Journey of Developing the Story

The producer shared that he was deeply inspired by the true story and worked closely with the 20 men who were imprisoned in Pakistan to get their perspectives. Aravind explained, “Though someone had written the story, it took us nine months to develop and structure it properly. Once the narration was ready, I was completely overwhelmed by its emotional depth.”

Excitement Surrounding Thandel’s Release

Thandel is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, thanks to its compelling narrative and impressive cast. Alongside Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sundip R Ved as the antagonist. The film’s trailer has already generated significant excitement among fans, particularly for its mix of love, action, and drama.

An Exceptional Crew Behind the Film

Apart from its stellar cast, Thandel also boasts a talented crew. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has provided the music, while Shamdat handles the cinematography. The editing is done by Naveen Nooli, another National Award winner, and Srinagendra Tangala leads the art department.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind serving as the presenter. The film is set to release on February 7, 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the heart-wrenching tale unfold on the big screen.