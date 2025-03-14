The ‘Teen Deviyaan’ of Aamir Khan’s Life: A Story of Love and Transformation

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shocked the media when he introduced his new lady love, Gauri, ahead of his 60th birthday. This announcement came after the actor and the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan’s Marital Journey

Gauri is the third woman in Aamir’s life. The actor was previously married to Kiran Rao and, before that, to Reena Dutta. Aamir first met Kiran on the sets of the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, which was produced by Aamir himself, with his first wife Reena serving as the executive producer.

Aamir was married to both Kiran and Reena for 16 years each before they parted ways. The actor shares two children with Reena—Junaid and Ira Khan. Junaid made his debut last year with his streaming movie Maharaj and was recently seen in Loveyapa. Ira tied the knot with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare in January of last year.

With Kiran, Aamir has a son named Azad, whom they continue to co-parent after their divorce.

Aamir’s Relationship with Gauri

Aamir revealed that he and Gauri have been friends for over two decades and only recently reconnected, about a year ago. He shared that his cousin, Nuzhat Khan, who is also a friend of Gauri, helped reconnect them when Gauri visited Mumbai a couple of years ago.

Gauri: A New Chapter in Aamir’s Life

Gauri is a mother to a 6-year-old son. During her media introduction, she appeared nervous while facing the sea of journalists. Aamir’s PR team had to step in and ask the media to be gentle with their excitement.

When the media had numerous questions, one that stood out was Aamir confirming that Gauri had met his fellow superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, sparking further curiosity about their relationship.