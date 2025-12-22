Three agriculture workers from Maharashtra killed in Telangana Road accident

Hyderabad: Three agriculture workers, all women, were killed and 13 others were injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Monday.

The accident occurred when a truck hit a Bolero pick-up truck carrying agriculture workers from Maharashtra. The Bolero vehicle rammed into a tree after it was hit by the truck from behind on the national highway near Indaram X Road in Jaipur mandal.

According to police, a group of 23 farm workers from Chandrapur in neighbouring Maharashtra were coming to Karimnagar for sowing of paddy seeds.

A woman died on the spot, while two others succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Mancherial.

The driver of the Bolero pick-up van had reportedly stopped the vehicle, and the driver of the truck failed to apply the brakes on time, resulting in the collision.

The accident occurred early Monday morning. Dense fog in the area is suspected to have resulted in the collision. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Local political leaders express grief over the accident and requested the authorities concerned to provides best possible treatment to the injured.

Agriculture workers from Maharashtra work in the fields in Karimanagar, Nizamabad and other districts of Telangana.

As the paddy sowing operations are underway in Karimnagar district, many workers from neighbouring states are coming to work in the fields. There is a huge demand for agricultural workers from neighbouring states in view of the increasing paddy production in Telangana.

The state achieved a record paddy production of around 148.3 lakh tonnes in the Kharif 2025 season, driven by increased irrigation and cultivation across 67.57 lakh acres. This is claimed to be the highest paddy production by any state in the country.

The state government plans to spend Rs 23,000 crore for the record paddy procurement this season.