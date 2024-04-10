Karnataka

Three killed as bike collides with mini transport vehicle in Bengaluru

Three youths on a bike were killed when they crashed against a mini transport vehicle at Rajagopalanagar in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Bengaluru: Three youths on a bike were killed when they crashed against a mini transport vehicle at Rajagopalanagar in the city, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the youths were heading to a nearby market to purchase clothes and other items for Eid celebrations on Tuesday night when the accident took place, killing them on the spot.

The driver of the four-wheeler fled the place after leaving behind his vehicle.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

