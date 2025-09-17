Together, we will take partnership to new heights: Netanyahu’s birthday wishes to ‘good friend’ PM Modi

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, lauding his accomplishments for India. Netanyahu referred to PM Modi as his “good friend” and expressed his anticipation of meeting him soon, stating that together, they can elevate the partnership and friendship between India and Israel to even greater heights.

While sharing a video message of Netanyahu on X, Netanyahu’s office stated, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Together we will take our partnership to new heights.” In the video message, Netanyahu said, “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday.

You’ve accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend.” PM Modi turns 75 today. Born on September 17, 1950, at Mehsana town in Gujarat, he served as the Chief Minister of the state for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2014.

He is now the Prime Minister for the third term after first being elected in 2014. India and Israel share a strong and diverse bilateral relationship, rooted in strategic interests and a history of cooperation across multiple sectors. Throughout the years, Israel has become one of India’s key partners. Earlier, Netanyahu had extended wishes to PM Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

In his greetings, Netanyahu stated that both India and Israel have achieved much together and expressed confidence that the best chapters of the partnership between the two nations are still waiting to be written. “Congratulations to my dear friend PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on your Independence Day.

Israel and India are two proud democracies, bound by history, innovation, and friendship. Our nations have achieved much together, and the best chapters of our partnership still lie ahead,” said Netanyahu in his message that was posted on X by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.