Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Spark Dating Rumors with Another London Outing

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are once again making headlines as they fuel dating speculations with their latest appearance in London.

Seen Together at London Heliport – Twice in a Row!

The duo was spotted arriving at the London Heliport on Friday evening, March 15, adding more fuel to the rumors surrounding their relationship. Their back-to-back outings have sparked curiosity among fans, especially since they were seen at the same heliport just a night before.

Casual Yet Stylish: Their London Look

Both Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 36, opted for casual yet stylish outfits. The Top Gun: Maverick star kept it classic in black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while the Blonde actress looked effortlessly chic in a white tee, jeans, white sneakers, and a black trench coat.

Eyewitnesses reported that the two seemed in high spirits, sharing laughs and chatting with staff at the heliport.

Not Their First London Meet-Up

This isn’t the first time Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been spotted together in the city. The duo was previously photographed during a night out on February 13, when de Armas was seen carrying takeout bags as they greeted fans before getting into a taxi.

At the time, an insider told People magazine that the two were merely discussing potential film collaborations with their agents and that there was “no romantic connection” between them.

Ana de Armas on Tom Cruise’s Stunt Work

Ana de Armas has previously praised Tom Cruise’s dedication to action films, particularly his stunt work. In a 2023 interview with USA Today, she described his action skills as “mind-blowing”, adding that while she’s not at his level yet, she understands why he pushes himself to the extreme.

What’s Next for Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas?

While their outings have sparked romance rumors, neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas has addressed the speculation. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the two stars will share screen space in a future project.

Meanwhile, Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025. When asked if this would mark the end of his character Ethan Hunt, Cruise teased, “You gotta see the movie.”