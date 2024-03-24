TPCC urges ECI to act against misuse of federal agencies

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan, on Sunday urged Chief Election Commissioner of India (ECI) Rajiv Kumar, to intervene against the misuse of federal agencies and ensure a fair electoral environment in the upcoming general elections.

In a letter, addressed to Rajive Kumar, copy of which was released to media here on Sunday, Niranjan expressed grave concerns regarding the misuse of central federal agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax Department.

He highlighted the targeting and harassment of opposition members under the pretext of outdated cases and selective enforcement, which he believes undermines the spirit of equitable competition and democracy itself.

Niranjan emphasized the need for the Election Commission to vigilantly act against any misconduct during the election period, extending its oversight to include the operations of federal agencies.

He proposed immediate measures such as the establishment of a vetting committee within the ECI to scrutinize and authorize any actions by these agencies, ensuring compliance with ECI directives.

Niranjan urged the ECI to take swift and decisive action to safeguard the integrity of elections, emphasizing that ensuring a level playing field is not just an administrative duty but a moral imperative for democracy. He expressed hope for a positive response from the ECI and offered further discussion or clarification as needed.

This call for action underscores the commitment required to uphold democratic principles and restore faith in the electoral process, aiming for elections that are free, fair, and reflective of the true will of the people of India, Niranjan said in his letter.