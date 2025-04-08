Trump Imposes 104% Tariff on All Chinese Imports, Escalating US-China Trade War

Washington: In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump has announced a 104% tariff on all goods imported from China, the White House confirmed on Monday. The new duties will go into effect at midnight on Tuesday, April 8, marking one of the most aggressive protectionists moves in recent US history.

Aims to “Level the Playing Field”

The Trump administration stated that the sweeping tariff hike is designed to “level the playing field” and protect American industries. Trump has repeatedly accused multiple nations—especially China—of “looting the US” through trade imbalances and excessive tariffs on American exports.

Sharpest Escalation Since Previous Tariff Wars

The new measure represents the sharpest escalation in US-China trade hostilities since the earlier tariff war during Trump’s first term. The 104% figure includes a newly added tariff layer atop an existing 34% duty, which is also set to take effect on Wednesday.

Retaliation and Warning to Beijing

President Trump warned Beijing of even steeper tariffs if it fails to revoke its newly introduced 34% retaliatory tariffs. Slamming China for defying US warnings, Trump declared that any further action by Beijing would trigger “immediate and substantially higher” tariffs.

Talks Terminated, Focus Shifts Elsewhere

In a significant policy shift, the President announced that all ongoing trade talks with China have been terminated. Instead, Washington will now refocus its attention on trade negotiations with other countries.

Global Trade Impact Expected

With total duties on Chinese goods rising to a staggering 104%, analysts expect major disruptions in global supply chains and a potential rise in prices for American consumers. The move could also provoke a fresh wave of retaliatory tariffs from Beijing, deepening the rift between the world’s two largest economies.