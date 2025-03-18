Trump to Release 80,000 Pages of Unredacted JFK Assassination Files Today

Washington: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will release 80,000 pages of unredacted files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy (JFK) on Tuesday.

Trump Confirms Full Disclosure of JFK Files

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Trump told reporters:

“We’re going to be releasing the JFK files, and that would be tomorrow. I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, just don’t.”

Trump emphasized that people have been waiting for decades to access these files. When asked whether a summary of the massive document release would be provided, he responded with a firm “No.”

JFK Assassination: A Mystery That Still Sparks Debate

John F. Kennedy, the 35th U.S. President, was assassinated on November 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the murder, but his own assassination two days later fueled widespread conspiracy theories about the circumstances of Kennedy’s death.

In 1992, the U.S. Congress passed a law requiring all JFK assassination records to be made public by October 26, 2017. However, multiple presidential administrations delayed full disclosure:

Trump’s First Term (2017-2021): He accepted redactions from government agencies but ordered a continued review of withheld information.

Joe Biden's Presidency (2021-Present): Biden issued additional certifications in 2021, 2022, and 2023 , further delaying full transparency.

Biden issued in , further delaying full transparency. In June 2023, Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that 99% of JFK-related records were already publicly available through the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Trump’s Executive Order Expands Declassification

On January 23, 2024, Trump signed an executive order declassifying any remaining files related not only to JFK’s assassination but also to those of Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK).

With 80,000 pages of unredacted files set for release, this could be a historic moment for researchers, historians, and conspiracy theorists eager to uncover long-hidden details about one of America’s most controversial assassinations.