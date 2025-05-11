TS EAMCET 2025 Results Drop Unexpected Twists — Check Yours Now!

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), now officially known as TS EAPCET, 2025 results have been declared today, Sunday, May 11, 2025. Students can now download their TS EAPCET 2025 rank cards from the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Card: How to Download

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can follow these simple steps to check and download their result:

Visit the official TS EAPCET result portal: eapcet.tgche.ac.in Click on the link that reads ‘TS EAMCET 2025 Rank Card’ Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth Click Submit to view your rank card Download and print the rank card for future use

Ensure you have your login credentials ready to avoid delays.

TS EAPCET 2025 Exam Details: Over 3 Lakh Students Registered

The TS EAPCET 2025 was conducted in multiple sessions from May 7 to May 11, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

More than 3 lakh candidates registered for the examination this year, with the Engineering stream receiving the highest number of applications.

TS EAPCET 2025 Rank Importance

The TS EAPCET rank is a critical factor for admission into undergraduate programs in:

Engineering

Agriculture

Pharmacy

These ranks are used for seat allocation in government and private colleges across Telangana through the upcoming counselling process, which is expected to begin soon.

Counselling Schedule to Be Released Soon

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS EAPCET 2025 counselling schedule in the coming weeks. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website and keep their documents ready for the next steps.

Stay Safe: Avoid Unofficial Portals

Students may experience website delays or technical glitches due to high traffic. In such cases:

Wait patiently

Avoid third-party websites

Do not share credentials on unofficial platforms

Always rely on eapcet.tgche.ac.in for accurate and real-time updates.

TS EAMCET 2025 Results Now Available Online

With results now live, candidates can download their TS EAPCET rank card 2025 and begin preparing for counselling and admission procedures. This result marks the beginning of the next phase in their academic journey.