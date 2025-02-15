Telangana

TS Indiramma House Sanction List 2025: Download PDF and Check Housing Status Online

The Telangana State Government has officially released the TS Indiramma House Sanction List 2025, offering a significant boost to the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme.

Uma Devi15 February 2025 - 13:36
The Telangana State Government has officially released the TS Indiramma House Sanction List 2025, offering a significant boost to the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme.

This initiative aims to provide affordable housing solutions for economically weaker sections of society in Telangana, marking a crucial step toward housing for all. The Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme is designed to financially support eligible beneficiaries in constructing their homes, focusing on those in need, including homeless citizens, sanitation workers, agricultural laborers, and more.

Also Read: Chaos in Hyderabad: Telangana Ration Card and Indiramma Housing Scheme Applications Face Major Delays

Download TS Indiramma House Sanction List 2025 PDF

If you have applied for the Indiramma Housing Scheme, you can now download the Indiramma House Sanction List 2025 and check your beneficiary status online. Here’s how to access the official sanction list and verify your eligibility:

  1. Visit the Official Website
    Go to the Indiramma Housing Scheme portal.
  2. Locate the Sanction List Option
    Look for the “Sanction List 2025” on the homepage.
  3. Enter Required Information
    To retrieve your details, enter your Application Number, Aadhaar Number, or Food Security Card (FSC) Number.
  4. Download the PDF
    Once you find your name in the list, download and save the sanction list PDF for reference.

Check TS Indiramma Housing Application Status Online

If you’ve already submitted an application, it’s easy to check your application status online:

  1. Go to the TS Indiramma Housing Status Portal
    Visit the official status check portal.
  2. Click on Beneficiary Status
    Select the “Beneficiary Status” option from the menu.
  3. Enter Your Application Details
    Provide your Application Number, Aadhaar Number, or Registered Mobile Number.
  4. Submit & View Status
    Click on the submit button to see whether your application has been approved, is still pending, or has been rejected.

Eligibility Criteria for TS Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025

To be eligible for the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Residency Requirement: The applicant must be a permanent resident of Telangana.
  • Housing Condition: The applicant must be either homeless or living in a temporary (kaccha) house.
  • Economic Status: Must belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Priority is given to low-income families, transgenders, sanitation workers, agricultural laborers, Dalits, and disabled individuals.
  • No Prior Housing Assistance: The applicant should not be a beneficiary of any other government housing scheme.

Documents Required for TS Indiramma Housing Scheme Application

Applicants must provide the following documents to apply for the housing scheme:

  • Aadhaar Card (Mandatory for identity verification)
  • Ration Card (Food Security Card) (To confirm financial need)
  • Address Proof (Utility bill, Voter ID, or government-issued document)
  • Mobile Number (For communication and verification)
  • Bank Account Details (For direct fund transfer)
  • Income Certificate (To confirm eligibility under EWS category)

Financial Assistance under TS Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025

Eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹5 lakh to construct their own homes. The scheme has a total budget of ₹22,000 crore and aims to build 4.5 lakh houses across 119 constituencies in Telangana.

FAQs on TS Indiramma House Sanction List 2025

  1. How do I check if my name is in the Indiramma House Sanction List 2025?
    Visit the official Indiramma Housing website and enter your Application Number or Aadhaar Number to verify your details.
  2. Can I apply if I already own a house?
    No, this scheme is exclusively for individuals who are homeless or living in temporary housing.
  3. How much financial assistance will I receive?
    Eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹5 lakh for constructing their homes under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
  4. Can I get additional benefits from the government?
    Yes, certain beneficiaries might qualify for extra subsidies or incentives depending on their socio-economic status.
  5. When will I receive the Indiramma Housing funds?
    Funds will be disbursed in phases as per construction milestones and directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account.
  6. What should I do if my application is rejected?
    Ensure all documents are complete and meet the eligibility criteria. If needed, contact the Telangana Housing Department for clarification.

Conclusion

The TS Indiramma House Sanction List 2025 brings hope to thousands of eligible beneficiaries in Telangana, ensuring that financial assistance is provided to help them build their own homes. If you’re eligible, make sure to check the list and track your application status. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to get financial support under the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme.


