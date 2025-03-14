Turkey Kills 24 Kurdish Militants in Syria and Iraq Over the Past Week: Defense Ministry

Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced that Turkish forces have killed 24 Kurdish militants during cross-border operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria in the past week. The military action comes as part of ongoing efforts against Kurdish factions, particularly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The PKK and YPG: Key Targets in Turkey’s Ongoing Anti-Terrorism Operations

The Turkish crackdown follows a series of significant events, including a ceasefire announcement by the PKK and a breakthrough pact between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian central government. Despite these developments, Turkey’s commitment to its anti-terrorism operations in the region remains unchanged.

As of the latest report, Turkey’s forces have killed 502 militants since the beginning of the year. This includes 296 militants from the YPG in northern Syria and 206 members of the PKK in northern Iraq. Turkish officials continue to view both groups as terrorist organizations, with the PKK leading a rebellion against the Turkish government for over three decades.

Turkey’s Military Actions Against the PKK and YPG

The PKK has long been based in northern Iraq, where it maintains hideouts and headquarters. Turkey has consistently launched military operations in this area to disrupt PKK activities. The latest operations reflect Turkey’s ongoing strategy to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of its borders.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry spokesperson, Zeki Akturk, confirmed the latest deaths, reiterating that the Turkish government remains committed to addressing the threat posed by these Kurdish militant groups. The recent ceasefire declaration from the PKK and the political agreement between Kurdish factions and Syria’s government have not changed Turkey’s military objectives.

Impact of the Recent Political Agreement in Syria

A significant development occurred earlier this week when a pact was reached between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Syria’s interim government. This agreement focuses on merging civil and military institutions in Kurdish-controlled regions into state-run structures. Despite this breakthrough, Turkish sources insist that Turkey will continue to combat terrorism in Syria, as the PKK and YPG remain top priorities.

A Turkish Defence Ministry source clarified that Turkey’s position remains unchanged, emphasizing their goal of eradicating terrorist activities, disarming militants, and ensuring Syria’s territorial and political integrity.

Turkey’s Commitment to Counterterrorism

The Turkish government will continue to monitor the situation closely, observing the implementation and potential impact of the new political agreement. While Turkey acknowledges the changes taking place in Syria, it has stated that its primary objective remains the protection of its citizens and the elimination of terrorism in the region.

Turkey’s robust anti-terrorism operations in northern Syria and Iraq show no signs of slowing down, as it pushes forward with its strategy to combat the PKK and YPG, both of which are classified as terrorist organizations by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.